Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) BEML Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 246.78 crore order from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

The order entails the supply of 48 BH60M Rear Dump Trucks, along with spares and consumables and comprehensive after-sales service support, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a release.

This truck is a high-performance vehicle powered by a Cummins engine delivering 480 kW (644 FHP) at 2000 rpm, paired with an advanced Allison transmission, it said.

With a payload capacity of 54,500 kg, it is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of mining operations, the company said, adding, it is mostly manufactured at BEML's Mysuru complex.

"This order is a testament to our enduring partnership with Central Coalfields Limited and highlights BEML's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and high-performance mining solutions," BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy said.

