Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) BJP in Telangana on Friday announced candidates for the upcoming poll to the three vacancies in Legislative Council.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy announced Puli Sarotham Reddy, a teacher and activist, as the candidate from Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam Teachers' constituency.

Malka Komaraiah, who established educational institutions in Hyderabad and other places, would be the party nominee from Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Teachers' constituency.

C Anji Reddy, an entrepreneur, has been named as the nominee from Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates' constituency.

