Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) The body of a 33-year-old man was on Wednesday recovered from the Ganga canal near Neela Bridge in Masuri town here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prince Rana, a resident of Kiratpur town in UP's Bijnor district. He worked as a project manager with a private company in Gurugram and lived there with his family, ACP Masuri Siddhartha Gautam said.

Rana had left his home on January 15 without informing anyone, he said, adding that his wife Priya filed a missing person report at Palam Vihar Police Station in Gurugram on January 16.

The body has been retrieved from the canal and sent for post-mortem examination. The police in Palam Vihar Sector 22 have been informed and the case has been handed over to the Gurugram police for further investigation, he said.

