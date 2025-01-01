Ballia, Jan 1 (PTI) A statue of BR Ambedkar was defaced by throwing motor oil on it in Chaube Chhapra village, prompting the local police to register a case against against unidentified people, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred last night when some unidentified person poured motor oil over the statue. The act of vandalism was discovered by villagers who went out for a morning walk on Wednesday and informed the police.

Revati SHO Rohan Rakesh Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the BNS, based on a complaint filed by a villager, Vikas Kumar.

Singh further assured that the police are actively investigating the matter.

The police have also ensured that the statue is being cleaned and additional officers have been stationed at the site to maintain law and order.

Authorities have emphasised that they are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and preserving peace in the village.

