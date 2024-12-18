New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises is expecting around Rs 500 crore in revenue from its new housing project in Bengaluru.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has launched a new housing project 'Brigade Citrine', comprising 420 apartments.

The company claimed that this high-rise township, located in Budigere Cross, Whitefield, Bengaluru, would be "India's first truly net-zero carbon, residential development".

"The project has an estimated GDV (gross development value) of about Rs 500 crores".

The total size of the project site is around 4.3 acres and includes 420 homes.

To achieve the net-zero carbon goal, the company will implement several innovative strategies, including the use of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, water conservation measures, and carbon offsetting initiatives.

"Our commitment to net-zero for this project focuses on mitigating, reusing and offsetting to reduce the Brigade Citrine community's environmental impact over the next 25 years. Innovative designs lead to operational carbon efficiency and embodied carbon reduction up to 40 per cent," said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.

The project is in line with Brigade Group's journey of achieving net zero emissions by 2045, she added.

Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

