Latest News | Business Briefs Exim Bank Appoints Harsha Bangari as DMD

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Monday announced the elevation of Harsha Bangari as its deputy managing director.

Prior to this, Bangari was the chief general manager and chief financial officer, heading the treasury and accounts group of the bank, a release said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

She joined the bank in 1995 and has worked in various areas including cross border project financing as well as risk management, client servicing and liability side management.

Also Read | Realme Smart TV First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com.

* * * * * * Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance declares bonus for policyholders

* Private life insurer Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has declared bonus in its participating plans including payment of cash bonus to its policyholders. It has declared reversionary, cash and terminal bonus for financial year 2019-2020, which is expected to benefit 12 lakhs policyholders.. The bonus rates announced by Bajaj Allianz Life apply to all 19 of its participating plans.

* * * * * * * MCX revises trading timings of Int'l referenceable agri commodities * For larger interest of market participants and end of lockdown 4.0, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Monday said it has decided to restore trading timings of international referenceable agricultural commodities. The trading timings of international referenceable agricultural commodities will be from 5.00 pm to 9.00 pm with effect from Tuesday, MCX said in a release. However, there will be no change in trading timings of other commodities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)