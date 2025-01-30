New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the progress of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) projects in Chennai, according to a statement.

The minister, along with coal ministry officials, appreciated the company's efforts in renewable energy capacity addition in Rajasthan, Assam, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and in other green initiatives.

Reddy further urged the state-owned NLCIL to explore avenues to boost tourism.

He appreciated the diversification of the company into renewable energy sector on a large scale, the PSU said in a statement.

He also lauded NLCIL's efforts in constructing 2,400 MW thermal power project at Talabira, it stated.

