Latur, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Sunday said that effective marketing strategies are needed to ensure products made by women self-help groups find their rightful place in the market.

Speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition in Latur organised under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Bhosale called for concerted efforts to market the products of self-help groups.

He said women's self-help groups have been pivotal in producing traditional handicrafts, food items, and rural products, and if these products reach the right consumers, demand will increase significantly.

The minister directed officials to take necessary steps to list these products on e-commerce platforms to expand their reach.

"Quality and packaging are key factors in today's market, and self-help groups must prioritise these aspects," he said.

