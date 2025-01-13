Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Monday the Congress had the opportunity to implement development projects but failed to do so, but the Bhajanlal Sharma government is launching new projects consistently.

Rathore slammed the Congress for stalling the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Yamuna Water Agreement and Refinery Project.

"The previous Congress government could have done these projects but did not do so. As soon as the BJP government came, it prioritised them and also took important steps towards their implementation," Rathore told reporters here today.

The BJP government did not let the people of the state suffer from any trouble due to the wrong agreements signed by the previous Congress government.

He said, "This BJP government is working in the interests of the people. The BJP government is committed and determined towards development and development work is being done consistently."

Rathore also said that the BJP will expose Congress leaders across the country by their 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan'. For this, the BJP has formed committees at the district, division and booth levels which will go among the people and expose their terrible actions, he said.

