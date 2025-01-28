New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday claimed the party was in a strong position in 75 per cent of seats for the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister joined a foot march of Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, who is contesting the election from Badli.

The entire country is looking to the Delhi election with interest and the massive support for Congress candidates in all 70 constituencies has rattled both the BJP and AAP, Pilot claimed.

The overwhelming support for Yadav is a clear sign that the Congress is returning to power to resume the stalled development of Badli and Delhi, he asserted.

Pilot also urged Congress workers to intensify their work at the booth level to ensure that the maximum number of voters turn up, saying the party was on a very strong footing in 75 per cent of the seats.

Yadav said, "An imposter surfaced on Delhi's political scene 11 years ago, selling big dreams to gullible people, promising that he would bring an honest and transparent government."

"Ten years later, people in Badli have to deal with damaged roads, dirty water, water shortages, overflowing drains and sewers, lack of healthcare facilities as the so-called mohalla clinics are nowhere to be seen. Kejriwal did the exact opposite of what he had promised," he added.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

