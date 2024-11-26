Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Constitution Day celebrations were organised across Haryana on Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

While Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressed an event in Sonipat, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed a state-level 'Amrit Mahotsav' celebration in Kurukshetra.

Several ministers, MPs and MLAs from Haryana as well as senior officials participated as chief guests in programmes Constitution Day events.

Addressing an function at Kurukshetra University, Chief Minister Saini said the state government is continually advancing democratic principles through its progressive social and economic policies, guided by the core values of the Constitution.

Saini paid homage to BR Ambedkar and other visionaries who played a key role in drafting and framing the country's Constitution.

Speaking at an event in OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Governor Dattatreya said the Constitution stands as a symbol of democratic ideals and inclusiveness and as a testimony to the unity in diversity of the country.

"As the foundation of the world's biggest democracy, the Constitution protects the fundamental rights of its citizens based on equality, liberty and fraternity. It is the responsibility of our youth to maintain the sanctity of the Constitution," the governor said.

With its roots grounded in historical struggles, philosophical ideals, and societal aspirations, it reflects the nation's collective journey toward democracy, justice, and equality, Dattatreya said.

The governor also visited India's first Constitution Museum opened at the O P Jindal Global University, designed to provide the citizens with a deep and engaging exploration of the Constitution's essential elements and key provisions that helped shape the nation.

The first-of-its-kind museum was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday in the presence of university chancellor and BJP MP Naveen Jindal on Saturday.

The governor said the museum will not only help in making the students aware about the Constitution but it will also inform the public. "It is my earnest hope that such a Constitution Museum be constructed in every state of India," he said.

Prof C Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU said, "It has been the aspiration of the founding Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal to bring about wider knowledge, learning and awareness about the Indian Constitution and it was his inspiration that led to the creation of the Constitution Museum and the Rights & Freedom Academy".

Haryana Assembly Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan was the chief guest at the Constitution Day programme organised in Karnal district, while Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana took part in an event in Yamunanagar district, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi in Panchkula district, Development and Panchayats Minister, Krishna Lal Panwar in Kaithal district, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda in Panipat district while Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh participated in an event in Gurugram district.

