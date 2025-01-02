Gurugram, Jan 2 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested the in-charge of Economic Offences Wing (EOW red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

According to police, the complainant told the ACB that an FIR was registered against her husband, brother and two daughters under various sections at City Police Station, Nuh.

The investigating officer in the case, Sub Inspector Yashpal, who is also the In-charge of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh to remove the complainant's family's name from the case. After the amount was paid, the officer again put pressure on them to pay another Rs 1 lakh, or else her family would be put in jail, the complainant told ACB.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed led by inspector Dr Nanhi Devi, who conducted a raid and nabbed Yashpal on Thursday afternoon from Rajiv chowk while accepting the bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from the complainant, he added.

"The ACB team has started further investigation by registering a case against the accused officer under Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station Gurugram. The accused is being questioned", said a senior officer of ACB.

