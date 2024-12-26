New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate involved in the trafficking of the contraband 'Malana Cream' with the arrest of three people.

Officials said police seized around 3.5 kg of 'Malana Cream' charas, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, from their possession. This contraband was meant to be distributed at high-profile New Year parties in South and New Delhi areas, they said.

"The arrests were made during two planned operations by the crime branch," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Sharing details about the operations, the officer said that on December 3, a crime branch team laid a trap at Majnu Ka Tilla acting on a tip-off.

Two accused, Govind and Ghanshyam, both residents of Kullu, were apprehended with 676 grams of 'Malana Cream'. An FIR was registered and further investigation was launched, he said.

Bhatia said that building on information from the first operation, the team received another tip-off on December 17 and a truck driver from Kullu was intercepted at the Singhu border while attempting to smuggle charas in the national capital.

He said 2.8 kilograms of charas were recovered from his possession.

"He was identified as Budh Ram. An FIR was also registered. Investigations revealed that the syndicate operated out of Himachal Pradesh, where charas was sourced from the Malana region, renowned for its premium-quality cannabis. The drugs were then transported to Delhi for sale during the high-demand New Year season, targeting affluent areas like South and New Delhi," the additional CP added.

The arrested people disclosed that they received multiple orders from clients in Delhi, police said, adding that further investigation into the case is underway.

