New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for with 402 grams of heroin worth around Rs 2.5 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Shahnawaz (23), they said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: NPCIL Invites Applications for 284 Apprentice Posts, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

"Our team received an information about Shahnawaz that he is a drug supplier. A team was formed and a raid was conducted in Jahangirpuri area of outer north Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said.

DCP said that Shahnawaz was caught carrying a bag which was found to be containing 402 grams of heroin.

Also Read | ISRO to Launch US Satellite Enabling Voice Calls via Smartphones from Space; Here's Everything We Know About It.

An FIR was registered and an further investigation was taken up by the team of Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

Shahnawaz is a habitual offender with over a dozen criminal cases to his name including charges of robbery, theft and violations of the Arms Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)