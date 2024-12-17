Amritsar, Dec 17 (PTI) An explosion was heard at the Islamabad Police Station here in the early hours of Tuesday, causing panic in the area.

The explosion was heard around 3.15 am, locals said.

Amritsar Police claimed no blast occurred on the police station premises.

