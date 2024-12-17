Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was kidnapped by unidentified persons from near his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint lodged by the father, unidentified persons kidnapped the boy from near his house in Bhiwandi town around 5 pm on Monday, an official said.

The family members carried out a frantic search for the child and later approached the police. A case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and a probe is underway, the official said.

