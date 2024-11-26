Latest News | Govt Invites Comments on Amendments in Coal Bearing Areas Bill

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government has sought comments on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development)Amendment Bill, 2024, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The amendments include using mined out or decoaled land for public utility like setting up nuclear plant and having provision to lease the land for its better utilisation, sources said.

"Ministry of Coal invites comments/feedback from the public as a part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024," the coal ministry statement said.

The Cabinet had earlier approved a policy for use of land acquired under Coal Bearing Areas Act.

The government had approved a policy for utilisation of non-minable land for development and setting up of infrastructure relating to coal and energy.

