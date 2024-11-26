Latest News | Govt Invites Comments on Amendments in Coal Bearing Areas Bill

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The government has sought comments on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development)Amendment Bill, 2024, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2024 07:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Govt Invites Comments on Amendments in Coal Bearing Areas Bill

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government has sought comments on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development)Amendment Bill, 2024, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The amendments include using mined out or decoaled land for public utility like setting up nuclear plant and having provision to lease the land for its better utilisation, sources said.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

"Ministry of Coal invites comments/feedback from the public as a part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024," the coal ministry statement said.

The Cabinet had earlier approved a policy for use of land acquired under Coal Bearing Areas Act.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

The government had approved a policy for utilisation of non-minable land for development and setting up of infrastructure relating to coal and energy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Nov 26, 2024 07:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Govt Invites Comments on Amendments in Coal Bearing Areas Bill

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government has sought comments on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development)Amendment Bill, 2024, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The amendments include using mined out or decoaled land for public utility like setting up nuclear plant and having provision to lease the land for its better utilisation, sources said.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

"Ministry of Coal invites comments/feedback from the public as a part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments proposed in the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024," the coal ministry statement said.

The Cabinet had earlier approved a policy for use of land acquired under Coal Bearing Areas Act.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

The government had approved a policy for utilisation of non-minable land for development and setting up of infrastructure relating to coal and energy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
IPL Auction 2025 Live

Mohit Rathee

Sold IconSold To

RCB RCB

Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Constitution Day
100K+ searches
26/11
50K+ searches
26/11
50K+ searches
26/11
50K+ searches
26/11
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman Khan₹2,80,702-3.29%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹84.540.08%
  • bitcoin
    Solana(SOL)
    ₹19,433.91-4.82%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel