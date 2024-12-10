New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) As many as 18.74 crore farmers were under agricultural loan obligations as of March 31, with Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka leading in outstanding loans, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The data submitted by Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur in his written reply to the Lok Sabh revealed that all 37 states and Union Territories have farmers' bank accounts with agricultural loans.

Tamil Nadu topped the list with 2.88 crore farmers having outstanding loans, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.88 crore, and Karnataka with 1.62 crore farmers, it said.

The minister clarified that the central government has not announced any farm loan waiver between 2019 and 2024, though several state governments have implemented their own loan waiver schemes.

Additionally, no state has requested additional funds or support for farmer relief programmes, he added.

