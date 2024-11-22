Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) A youth was duped of over Rs 12 lakh in a case of fake trading after he was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group, police said on Friday.

Sunil Kumar in his complaint, told the police that he was added to a group on May 8, named Aviva Investors F62 on WhatsApp which was run by Max Burns.

One of the assistants in the group began chatting with Kumar. He first observed the group's activities for 15 days and then opened an account through the Aviva First Sem, Kumar told police.

Sunil first deposited Rs 40,000 in the account of Brisk Foundation and began trading through the application. He had deposited a total of Rs 12,67,500, he said.

"I was shown a fund profit of Rs 30 lakh after trading through the account. When I tried to withdraw this money, I was asked to deposit more money and the payment to my account was stopped. After this, I realised that I had been cheated and moved to the police", he added.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

