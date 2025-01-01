Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairperson Nand Lal Sharma on Wednesday emphasized the need for further improvements in the power sector and prioritizing consumer interests.

At a HERC event at Panchkula, near here, he said that the Commission's work should be guided by public interest, and all officials and employees must work with utmost dedication toward this goal.

The Chairperson issued clear instructions to ensure that the tariff order is to be finalized and issued by March 31.

He also directed the expeditious resolution of all pending petitions and ensured that complaints filed for noncompliance with orders issued by the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum had to be resolved within six months.

He remarked, "Our goal is to provide affordable and quality electricity to consumers. This requires concrete and timely efforts." Sharma directed officials from the legal, technical, and tariff sections to adopt modern technologies and innovative approaches in their work.

He highlighted the importance of preparing efficient and uniform regulations to rationally govern the power sector.

If there is a need for amendments to existing regulations, they should be implemented.

He emphasized the need to study the orders issued by other state electricity regulatory commissions as well as the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

He stressed the importance of leveraging international reforms in the power sector to benefit the state.

He said that these steps would not only safeguard consumer interests but also elevate the state's power sector to new heights.

