Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday took a dig at the Himachal BJP and said that they are divided into five factions led by different leaders and is creating hurdles in the state's progress.

He criticised the party for engaging in obstruction rather than cooperative politics in the state.

The Himachal BJP is divided into five factions, each led by J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur, Jairam Thakur, Rajeev Bindal, and a group of former Congress members who joined the BJP, Sukhu said.

"People elect a government for five years and democracy is the voice of the people. However, BJP is creating hurdles in the state's progress".

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said the opposition is not engaging in policy-based criticism but is instead targeting him personally.

He congratulated senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for her victory in the Wayanad by-election and said that her record-breaking win marks a significant milestone in her electoral journey and will further strengthen the Congress party.

Sukhu also congratulated senior leaders and party workers for their success in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

