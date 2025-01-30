Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relocate the national flag hoisted at the Ridge in Shimla to another prominent location, an official said on Thursday.

The flag was installed at the Ridge in 2015 at a cost of around Rs 14 lakhs and was hoisted by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

While talking to the media persons on the sidelines, MLA, Shimla (Urban) Harish Janartha said the decision has been taken as per the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

On January 26, CM Sukhu had directed the officials to shift the national flag to another location, he said, adding that this will be done soon and the new location for the flag is being identified.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

Janartha said the work has been given to the Municipal Corporation, Shimla and the Public Works Department.

"The PWD will act as a nodal department while the Municipal Corporation will act as a monitoring body" he added.

Janartha further said that the rain shelter located at the Ridge will also be shifted to another location. Earlier, the MLA along with the Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Shimla and other officials reached the Ridge to inspect the site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)