New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) General insurer ICICI Lombard on Friday reported a 68 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 724 crore in the three months ended December 2024.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 431 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | January 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 17.

Its gross direct premium income for the quarter declined to Rs 6,214 crore against Rs 6,230 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.

The solvency ratio was 2.36x as at December 31, 2024, compared to 2.65x as at September 30, 2024, and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)