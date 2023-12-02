Latest News | IIT Guwahati Placement: 164 Offers Received on Day 1

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Campus placements at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, for the academic year 2023-24 began on a positive note as 164 offers were made on the first day and 11 of those came with an annual package of above Rs 1 crore.

According to an IIT-G statement, all these offers were made by 59 companies on Friday, the first day of the placement session.

Also Read | Assembly Election Result 2023 at results.eci.gov.in: Know How to Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on ECI Website.

"During the last academic year, 160 offers were made by 46 companies across core, software and business analyst job profiles," it said.

IIT Guwahati students have already received 214 Pre-Placement Offers during the 2023-24.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023: Bihar Teacher Exam Call Letter to Be Released Today on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Download.

The institute has received as many as 11 placement offers of above Rs 1 crore package so far as compared to seven such offers in 2022-2023.

The big recruiters of this year include Google, Microsoft, Bajaj, HPCL, Navi, Piramal, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, the statement said.

Prof Lalit Mohan Pandey, head of the Centre for Career Development, said, "We have defied global recession by maintaining the steady placement statistics. Through rigorous training, our students have grasped the intricacies of companies' requirements, equipping themselves to effectively meet these demands."

In the 2023-24 academic year, 1491 students have registered for placements, across different streams of study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)