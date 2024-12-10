Nuh, Dec 10 (PTI) Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an illegal arms repair hideout and arrested one accused near the Andhaki village in this Haryana district.

Five illegal weapons, cartridges and tools to repair old weapons were seized from the unit. An FIR was registered against the accused at Punhana police station.

A Nuh police spokesperson said a tipoff was received that Abdullah, a resident of Andhaki, was standing at the Gheeda turn with illegal weapons for sale.

The police conducted a raid on Monday and arrested the accused.

During the search, a country-made pistol was seized from Abdullah, the spokesperson said.

Abdullah could not give a satisfactory answer about the weapon. He later revealed that he was involved in repairing and selling old, illegal weapons, the police said.

The police took him to his hideout from where three pistols, five cartridges, a revolver, a pistol, weapons making tools and other items were seized.

"We are questioning the accused and he will be taken on police remand after being produced in a city court," the spokesperson said.

