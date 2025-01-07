Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Surender Shourie on Tuesday wrote an open letter against the state government and accused it of stalling developmental work in his Banjar assembly Constituency in Kullu district.

"All ongoing work has been stalled and the Congress government has admitted in reply to a question that only six inaugurations and foundation stones have been laid during the past two years - and out of this, one rural road scheme started during the BJP government, one bridge was constructed under NHPC (National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) and two bridges during the disaster...," Shourie said in the letter.

There was no other option but to write an open letter to highlight the lack of development work in the area, he said.

BJP office bearers and workers would distribute the letter going door-to-door, the Banjar MLA said.

Later, while speaking to mediapersons, he said that the situation was very disappointing as work started by the previous BJP government was pending.

This included the construction of Banjar bypass, Daumoti Subzi Mandi market yard, an ayurvedic hospital at Bajaura, a bus stand in Sainj, a mini secretariat and an indoor stadium, the BJP leader said.

