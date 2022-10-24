Ramanagara, October 24: A 45-year-old Lingayat seer of Kanchugal Bandemath was found dead in his Ashram on Monday. Rape Accused Lingayat Seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru Gets Permission From Karnataka High Court to Sign Cheques.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Basavalinga Swamiji was found hanging in the Math. After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for autopsy.

