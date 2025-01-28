New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Lufthansa is investigating a matter related to a consumer forum in India directing the airline to pay compensation to an elderly couple for alleged deficiency of service during their round trip to Frankfurt in 2023.

"We are aware of the issue and are investigating further. We have no further comment at this stage," Jeffrey James, Head of Corporate Communications Asia Pacific for Lufthansa Group, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai South, recently ordered that the airline should pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for deficiency of services, along with Rs 5,000 towards legal costs to the elderly couple.

