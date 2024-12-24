Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district died of electrocution in his house, police said on Tuesday.

Rahul Dhanghar suffered the electric shock when he connected a pipe to the electric motor while washing clothes on Sunday afternoon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

