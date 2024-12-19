New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man died and a person was injured after a house collapsed in Begampur are of Delhi's Rohini on Thursday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The incident took place at 2:50 pm in gali number 12, where the shuttering and lantern of the terrace on the fourth floor of a house collapsed, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Emergency services were promptly alerted and three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"Team informed that collapse resulted in the death of 22-year-old Hashmul. Another victim, Tanveer (20) suffered minor head injuries in the incident," he said.

Tanveer was discharged from a private hospital after giving first aid, he said, adding that police officials also rushed to the spot after getting information.

