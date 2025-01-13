New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya will attend a one-day conference on the Future of Jobs on Wednesday here, according to a Labour Ministry statement.

The conference is being organised by the Ministry of Labour & Employment in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it added.

Also Read | EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here's All You Need To Know.

According to the statement, the theme of the conference is "Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce: Driving Growth in a Dynamic World".

The objective of the conference is to explore the impact of technological advancements like AI, automation, and digital tools on India's job market, highlighting the emerging sectors and job opportunities they create.

Also Read | What Is a Penny Stock? Risks, Rewards and Other Details About Shares of Companies That Trade at Low Prices.

It will discuss key policy initiatives and the critical role of investments in human capital to equip the workforce for future challenges.

Sectoral presentations will be a key highlight, showcasing emerging job trends in various sectors.

These presentations will reflect insights gathered from pre-conference roundtable discussions held with key industry leaders across these sectors.

The conference aims to bring together thought leaders, representatives from government, policymakers, industry experts and multilateral agencies to discuss and deliberate on evolving trends, focus on a strategic approach for employment generation in crucial sectors and curate policy recommendations, leading to a future-ready workforce in India.

The future of jobs globally is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a confluence of investments, policy initiatives, technological advancements, and evolving market demands.

As industries evolve and new sectors emerge, the workforce must adapt to an increasingly digital, automated, and globally interconnected world of work.

This dynamic shift underscores the importance of targeted investments in human capital to prepare the country's workforce for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

India's path to a thriving future of jobs lies in leveraging its demographic dividend, fostering inclusivity and embracing innovation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)