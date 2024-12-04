Thane, Dec 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has uncovered 87 cases of illegal power usage amounting to Rs 24.2 lakh in the Titwala subdivision of Thane district, the MSEDCL said on Wednesday.

The thefts were detected during a series of inspections carried out last month, it said.

The Murbad police have registered cases against several persons, who failed to pay the dues and penalties associated with their illegal power connections, based on complaints filed by the MSEDCL under the Electricity Act, an official release said.

