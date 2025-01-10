New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday said its step-down arm NTPC Renewable Energy has started commercial supply of 110 MW electricity from two different solar projects.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has now become 76,708.18 MW, a BSE filing stated.

According to the filing based on the certificate issued on January 9, 2025, by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the second part capacity of 60 MW out of 320 MW Bhainsara Solar PV Project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Ltd through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from January 7, 2025.

The first part's capacity of 160 MW has already been declared for commercial operation from August 28, 2024.

It further stated that the second part capacity of 50 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) at Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh of NTPC REL, is declared on commercial operation from January 10, 2025.

The first part capacity of 50 MW has already been declared for commercial operation from September 30, 2024.

