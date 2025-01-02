Kochi, Jan 2 (PTI) The proprietor of Mridanga Vision, which recently organised a mass dance event at a stadium here where Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustained severe injuries after falling from the dais, surrendered before the police on Thursday, officials said.

Nigoshkumar M surrendered before the Palarivattom police in connection with a case registered over alleged security lapses during the event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, they said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court directed the sole proprietor of Mridanga Vision to surrender before the investigation officer on Thursday.

The police also registered a cheating case against four office bearers of Mridanga Vision on various charges, including cheating and criminal breach of trust.

"He is being interrogated in both cases," the police said.

The cheating case was registered based on a complaint filed by a parent of one of the students who took part in the event.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons collected large sums of money from over 12,000 participants by promising them a chance to take part in a Guinness World Records event, causing financial loss.

The FIR accuses the accused of accepting money from participants under the pretext of costume, travel, and registration fees, among other charges. The case was registered under various sections of the IPC, including 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5).

The mass dance event, organised on Sunday with the aim of setting a Guinness World Record, came under scrutiny after Congress MLA Uma Thomas fell from the dais during the inauguration ceremony.

She sustained head and spinal injuries after falling from the 15-foot-high VIP gallery set up at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred as traditional dancers were preparing for a performance.

The condition of Thrikkakara MLA has shown slight improvement, though she remains on ventilator support, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

However, due to injury to her lungs, she has developed reactive pleural effusion, a condition in which fluid accumulates around the lungs. While not an immediate cause for alarm, the condition requires proper monitoring and treatment. Efforts are ongoing to wean her off ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A government-appointed team led by Dr Jayakumar visited the hospital on Thursday. The team expressed satisfaction with the quality of care and the patient's steady progress, the bulletin added.

