Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Showcasing innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, over 200 students from Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday displayed innovative projects aimed at addressing local challenges and offering their solutions.

The students from across the valley showcased around 100 projects at an event 'Pragaash 2024' held at SKICC here.

The event, organised by 'Pi Jam Foundation', supported by UNICEF in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and Directorate of School Education (DSE), J-K, highlighted the region's emerging role as a centre for technological innovation and community-driven problem-solving.

The event featured a series of student-led projects developed in Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) tackling critical issues ranging from environmental sustainability to agricultural efficiency using technology and design thinking.

The innovative models among others included 'early landslide detection and alert system', 'smart women safety handbag', 'flood prediction system' and 'line watch pro'.

Iftikhar Rasool, studying at the Boys Higher Secondary School, Bandipora, has developed an IoT (Internet of Things) based early landslide detection and alert system that can provide warning about a possible landslide in the prone areas.

Rasool said he got the idea after he was stuck on the road due to a landslide while he was returning from his hometown Gurez.

"After coming back from there, I discussed this with my teacher and started this project. He helped me in making this project. It is IoT based because it gives us real time data," he said.

The student said he has installed vibration sensor, DHT-11 sensor (temperature and humidity sensor) as well as a camera so that if vibration is detected, the signal will go to the control unit that a landslide is about to happen.

Rasool said the prototype also uses WhatsApp API so that a message will reach people warning them of a landslide.

"The control unit will close the barricades on the road in the landslide prone areas, saving lives," he said.

He claimed the project can be used in places like Gurez and along the vulnerable places along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway as well.

A team of girl students from Girls Higher Secondary School, Amirakadal here, have developed 'Women Safety Bag' to protect women as crimes against them are increasing in the society.

"Nirbhaya, Kolkata doctor's rape case, are some examples which show that women are not safe in today's society. Research shows that 12 per cent of women could have been saved if their correct location had reached someone on time. That is why we have made it," one of the developers, Ayra said.

She said the bag has a speaker which can sound an alarm in times of trouble so that people around will be alerted and there is also a GPS tracker through which they will be able to send correct location to get help.

Another project that garnered attention at the event was 'Line Watch Pro' system that alerts the power department officials when a transmission line develops a fault or snaps.

Aman, student of Government Higher Secondary School, Boniyar in Uri area of north Kashmir, who developed the system, said the model sends real-time data to a mobile phone.

"We have prepared a model of a grid which gives real time information in case of fault. As soon as a power supply line falls, its information comes directly on our mobile app," he said.

"This can prevent accidents. In this, we have used ESP-32 sensor which is a WiFi module and is connected to our mobile. As soon as ESP-32 gets the signal, it gives the signal to the API and they further send a direct message to the mobile," he added.

Minister for Education Sakina Masood Itoo, who unveiled the event, said education is not just about academics, but about nurturing creativity and providing students with platforms to express their talents and ideas.

"This initiative demonstrates our commitment to empowering students to think beyond the textbook," Itoo said.

She said the government's goal is to create opportunities for every student to showcase their abilities and talents.

By linking projects to real-world applications, we are preparing them for a brighter and more prosperous future. The education department is fully committed to supporting teachers and students in their journey towards excellence, the minister added.

Addressing the function, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Delhi, Chintan Vaishnav, said the most important thing that is happening in these experiments is the fact that local problems are being solved locally.

He said J-K's participation in the ATL Innovation Challenge stands at 36 per cent, compared to a national average of 3.18 per cent.

"It reflects the commitment and innovation of the students and teachers in the region. J-K's contribution to Top 500 Innovators Program is double the national average.

"What we are seeing here is a remarkable shift'?students solving complex local problems like flash floods, snow accumulation, and environmental changes, which have the potential to create lasting impact," he said.

Vaishnav said inspired by J-K's success, this programme will now extend to all hilly and tribal regions, including the north-eastern states.

Pi Jam Foundation's CEO, Shoaib Dar, said Kashmir is a growing centre of innovation and entrepreneurial potential.

He said over 300 students from J-K showcased 100 plus innovative projects that addressed local challenges and offered solutions.

"Students are stepping out of their classrooms into their communities, talking to farmers, and engaging with people to build meaningful solutions," Dar said.

