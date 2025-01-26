Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) A Pakistani intruder was arrested after he crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Yasir Faiz, a resident of Tetrinote village of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was taken into custody by police from Salotri border village around 11.30 pm on Saturday, the officials said.

They said Faiz looked mentally challenged and was shifted to the local police station for questioning.

