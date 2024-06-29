New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A group of people gathered outside the residence of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and raised slogans and splashed black paint. Police has registered a case in the matter, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Police officials said a case under sections 143, 506, 153A and 147 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at the Parliament Street Police station.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 8th CPC Proposal Submitted to Govt, Significant Hike in DA, Salary and Pension on Cards; Key Details Here.

On Thursday, some persons came to Owaisi's residence and created a commotion, they said. They matter is being investigated, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)