Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Punjab Youth Congress held a protest here on Tuesday on issues related to farmers, unemployment and drugs, and targeted both the state and the central governments.

The Youth Congress leaders and workers were briefly detained by police when they tried to march towards the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to gherao it.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib led the protest.

He said farmers are fighting for their rights and seeking a legal guarantee to MSP, but the Centre is not paying heed to their demands.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 10 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Targeting the Mann dispensation, he said, "We are also raising issues of unemployment and drugs."

Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra claimed there is great anger among the youth as they are not getting jobs while the drug menace is increasing.

The Youth Congress workers raised the slogan - "Give justice to farmers and jobs to the youth, not drugs'.

Mohindra said the Aam Aadmi Party government has "completely failed" in the promises made to farmers and the youth.

"We wanted to remind them of the promises they had made, but failed to fulfil them," he said.

The protesting Youth Congress leaders and workers were stopped and prevented from marching to the Punjab chief minister's residence from the site of the protest, which was near the Congress' Punjab unit office here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)