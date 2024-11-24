Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Sunday hailed the party workers for BJP's impressive performance in the Assembly bypolls held in the state recently.

The results of the bypolls were announced on Saturday, in which the BJP won five of the seven seats while the Congress and the Bharatiya Adivasi Party retained one seat each.

Speaking at the 'Sangathan Parv 2024', a workshop on the party's membership drive and organisational polls, the Rajya Sabha MP also called on the party workers to ensure the success of BJP's ongoing membership campaign in every district.

Congratulating the party workers for BJP's performance in the bypolls, Agarwal attributed the success to the hard work and dedication put in by them.

Noting the increase in BJP's vote share in Chorasi and Dausa, Agarwal acknowledged the support of the people and thanked the party workers for their tireless efforts.

The Congress completely lagged behind in the byelections during which the voice of its senior leaders was silenced, he claimed, highlighting BJP's growing momentum and the failure of the grand old party to maintain its position.

Terming BJP the only cadre-based party with some core principles guiding it in every election, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "These principles and values drive us to contest polls. No other party conducts (organisational) elections every three years like the BJP does."

He also claimed the BJP's democratic structure, from the booth to the national level, ensures the party's accountability and transparency.

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore earlier welcomed the newly-elected MLAs with turbans.

