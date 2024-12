Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) A two-year-old boy who had gone missing three days ago was found dead near his home in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Friday.

According to police, Manan went missing on Tuesday afternoon from in front of his house in the Anand Nagar area.

The locals told the police about a child's body found in a drain on Friday evening. Upon receiving information, police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body, they said.

The body was found in the drain near Manan's house. "A street dog was repeatedly going near a drain in the street. When that narrow drain was searched, the body of the child was found buried in the garbage", police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, they added.

