New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Cyberfrauds duped a man in west Delhi of Rs 9 lakh by posing as officials assigned by the electricity department to resolve his complaint, officials said on Friday.

This happened after the man went to the electricity department for a name change application of his power connection, they said.

According to the FIR, on December 26, the complainant went to the electricity office for name change in his documents.

While returning, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller was posing as a power discom official and asked him to pay Rs 13 outstanding balance, which the complainant paid.

Then, he is called again asking him to download an application using a link they had provided to resolve his issue. In the process, the fraudsters manage to gain remote access of the victim's phone.

Subsequently, the complainant said his phone got hacked and he lost over Rs 9 lakh between December 29-31 over multiple transactions.

"We have registered an FIR and further investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer said.

