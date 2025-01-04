Bengaluru, Jan 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl died after a tree branch fell on her on Saturday, police said.

The girl has been identified as Tejaswini, they added.

The incident occurred within the V V Puram police station limits when the girl was returning home after attending school. On her way, a tree branch fell on her, and she died, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

