Vijayapura (Karnataka) Jan 25 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Saturday that skill development centres nurture grassroots talent and thus help a nation become self-reliant.

Patil was attending an event in Vijayapura to celebrate the coming together of BLDEA's Vachana Pitamaha P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology, Vijayapura, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) to establish the district's 26th Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Skill Development.

As per the MoU signed on Saturday, BLDEA's Vachana Pitamaha P G Halakatti College of Engineering and Technology will establish a CoE on its campus.

"Initiatives like these not only uplift individual communities but also contribute to building a sustainable and self-reliant nation," Patil, who holds the Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development portfolio, said while commending Toyota Kirloskar Motor for their dedication to create a robust ecosystem of learning and excellence.

The CoE is designed to provide students with immersive, hands-on training in automotive technology, said Sudeep Dalvi, Chief Communication Officer, Senior Vice President & Head State Affairs of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

According to him, the CoE will feature cut-section models of Toyota engines, transmissions, and powertrain components, along with do-it-yourself setups, enabling students to assemble and disassemble these systems while gaining in-depth knowledge of automotive mechanisms.

"This initiative goes beyond technical education - it is about nurturing a mindset for quality, innovation, and excellence that aligns with Toyota's global philosophy," added Dalvi.

