Ahmedabad, Dec 19 (PTI) Sterling Biotech, a joint venture between Perfect Day and Zydus, has commenced construction of the world's first precision fermentation-based dairy protein manufacturing facility in the Bharuch district of Gujarat.

Spanning 27 acres, this facility is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2026, the company in a release said, adding that a foundation stone was laid at the project site on Thursday.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

Designed as a large-scale production hub for precision fermentation-based dairy proteins, the facility aims to meet the growing global demand for sustainable food ingredients, the release noted.

The facility's capacity is already substantially booked, reflecting strong market interest, it said, adding that provisions have been made for land and infrastructure to support future expansion.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

Perfect Day CEO TM Narayan stated the facility marks a significant milestone in transforming the global food industry.

"By leveraging precision fermentation technology, we are advancing the creation of high-quality dairy proteins without the environmental footprint of traditional methods," he said.

Shayri Roychoudhury, Chief Business Operations Officer at Perfect Day Inc., said, "This facility will produce fermentation-based dairy proteins that are not only better for the planet but also meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide".

Perfect Day's precision-fermented proteins have already gained recognition across applications like ice creams, sports nutrition, and baked goods.

The new facility in Bharuch will enable the company to scale its offerings, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable global food ecosystem, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)