Rishikesh, Dec 2 (PTI) Swami Ram Himalayan University on Monday started a course in medical physics.

SRHU president Doctor Vijay Dhasmana inaugurated the Department of MSc Medical Physics at the university in Jolly Grant.

Students who want to study medical physics no longer have to go out of Uttarakhand, Dhasmana said.

This course is being run in only two other institutes, besides the SRHU, in north India, he said.

"Cancer hospitals and radiotherapy centres are opening in proportion to the increasing cancer patients in the country and abroad. These require skilled youth to operate high quality machines. After completing this course, students can get high-paying jobs in any institute in the country or abroad," he said.

