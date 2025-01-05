Gurugram, Jan 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shop here on Old Railway Road Sunday, burning the owner and his son, an officer said.

The two had rushed to wake the workers sleeping in the sweets shop.

Also Read | What Is Nigerian Prince Scam? How To Protect Yourself From Advance-Fee Fraud? All You Need To Know.

Around 10 workers, woken by the fire around 2 am, jumped onto an adjacent shop to escape.

Sonu, the owner of the shop which was completely gutted, and his son were referred to Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 6, 2025? Check Details.

Former local councilor Dalip Sahni said he was returning home when he saw Sonu Revdi-Gajjak's shop in front of his house was on fire and called authorities.

More than 10 fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after many hours of efforts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)