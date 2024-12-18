Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Mangaluru City Police seized narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh in a raid near Kulashekara on Wednesday, officials said.

The operation led to the arrest of three individuals: Devaraj (37), Mohammed Umar (25), and Riyaz Ahmed (20), who were allegedly preparing to distribute the contraband, they added.

The seized items included 5 kg of ganja, 100 gm of MDMA, 7 gm of LSD, and 17 gm of charas. Tools and paraphernalia used for drug distribution were also recovered, police said.

According to the police, the suspects are linked to three other drug cases in the region. Investigation is on to trace their network and potential suppliers.

