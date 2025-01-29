Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Two teenage students, both residents of Tikunia town in Lakhimpur Kheri district, were killed on Tuesday after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction on Tikunia-Belrayan road, police said.

Tikunia police station SHO Amit Singh Bhadauria said the deceased have been identified as Shivansh Jain (17) and Aryan Singh (16).

The duo, who belonged to reputed traders' families in Tikunia, was on their way back home from college on Tuesday morning, the officer said.

As dense fog reduced visibility on the road, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their bike, leaving Jain and Singh seriously injured, he said.

Both were rushed to a local health centre which referred them to a hospital in Nighasan where they succumbed to their injuries a few hours later, Bhaduria said, adding that police have seized the truck and launched a probe after filing an FIR.

