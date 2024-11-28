Dehradun, Nov 28 (PTI) Twelve wedding guests from Delhi were injured on Thursday after their bus hit a divider near Lacchiwala toll plaza here, police said.

The bus with a marriage party on board was returning to Delhi after a wedding ceremony in Dehradun's Nehrugram, they said.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

On the way, the brakes of the bus failed and the bus collided with a divider, they said, adding that 30 people were on board when the accident happened.

The injured people have been hospitalised. One of them, 44-year-old Manju's condition is critical, they said.

Also Read | From Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Know All About Women-Centric Cash Schemes, Monthly Allowances, Status and Benefits.

The wedding guests were from Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)