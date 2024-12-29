Amethi (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here on Sunday morning amid dense fog, police said.

Gyan Prakash Jaiswal had gone for his routine morning walk when the accident occurred near the bypass overbridge on Dhammour Road, they said.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

His crushed body was found on the roadside, police said.

Sub-inspector RC Yadav from Amethi police station said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1267 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Pay Scale, Selection Process and Steps to Apply.

"Efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved," Yadav said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)